Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.83. 3,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$37.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

