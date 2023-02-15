Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.08. 178,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 801,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $874.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 1,700,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 328,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.