Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Shares Up 1.6%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39). 225,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 428,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £102.04 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.89.

About Accrol Group

In other news, insider Gareth Jenkins sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £280,000 ($339,888.32).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

