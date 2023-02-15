Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 6.7 %

ADPT opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 966.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

