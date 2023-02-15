Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Reaches $41.55 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $41.55 million and $251,007.19 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00005012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,601 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

