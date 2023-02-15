aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.23

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $128.35 million and $12.25 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005013 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002024 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

