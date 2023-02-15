AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE MITT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,787. The company has a market cap of $139.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -23.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MITT. Credit Suisse Group raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

