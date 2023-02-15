AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 14,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 22,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgeX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEX-VASC1, AGEX-BAT1, and AGEX-iTR1547. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

