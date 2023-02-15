Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $77.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADC. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

ADC traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,231. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 43,489 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 779,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 108,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

