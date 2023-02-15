Aion (AION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.55 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00219815 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00103231 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00058287 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004351 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

