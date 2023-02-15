Air Lease (AL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

