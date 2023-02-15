Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

APD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $281.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.69 and its 200-day moving average is $278.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after buying an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $132,660,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

