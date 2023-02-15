Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Airbnb by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,420,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 12.6 %

ABNB stock traded up $15.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,208,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

