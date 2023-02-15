Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.28.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $14.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,145,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $191.73.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,420,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

