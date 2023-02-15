Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $155.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.97.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $14.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,683,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,213. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,420,426 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

