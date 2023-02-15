Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $120.87, but opened at $130.00. Airbnb shares last traded at $134.97, with a volume of 8,684,357 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.63.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 317,636 shares of company stock worth $30,420,426 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

