Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.27 and last traded at $82.27. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.
Alaska Power & Telephone Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82.
About Alaska Power & Telephone
Alaska Power & Telephone Co engages in the provision of energy and communication services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. The Regulated Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric service including both hydro electric and diesel generation facilities.
