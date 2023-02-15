Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 3% This Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $85.90 million and $23.01 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00427344 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,438.75 or 0.28308022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

