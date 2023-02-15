Aleph Zero (AZERO) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00007109 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $311.13 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 197,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

