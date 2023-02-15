Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,239. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $845.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.
Several research firms recently commented on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
