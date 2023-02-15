Algorand Price Reaches $0.25 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.81 billion and $86.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00081583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00060100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00025276 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,646,703 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,448,545 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

