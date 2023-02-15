Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires 230,300 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor comprises 2.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Tower Semiconductor worth $64,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 675,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 522,879 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7,734.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 511,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,334,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 60,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.93. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

