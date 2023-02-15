Alpine Associates Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368,857 shares during the quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $46,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 297.4% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

AUY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 559,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,992,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

