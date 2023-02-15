Alpine Associates Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,700 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up 5.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $128,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

VMware Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,659. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.28. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.