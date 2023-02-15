Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 365,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,959,000. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up 1.5% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after buying an additional 481,898 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,251,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,258,000 after buying an additional 94,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.22. 20,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,032. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $102.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

