Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Major Shareholder Acquires $194,340.00 in Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $194,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,836,899 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,901.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 400,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 383,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $17.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

