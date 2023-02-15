Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Amada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Amada Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Amada Company Profile

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

