AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Earns Sell Rating from Roth Capital

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMC. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,766,361 shares of company stock worth $30,029,466 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 786,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 998.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 723,180 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

