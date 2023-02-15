AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 10.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 21,210,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 32,930,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,766,361 shares of company stock worth $30,029,466. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.