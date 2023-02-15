Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.13-$4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.244-$2.274 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.87. 527,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $98.84. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

