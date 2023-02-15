Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.13-$4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.244-$2.274 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.25.
Amedisys Price Performance
Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.87. 527,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $98.84. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amedisys (AMED)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.