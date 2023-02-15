Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.36.

Ameren Trading Up 0.7 %

Ameren stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,704. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $55,521,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 730.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 222,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 195,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

