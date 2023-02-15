American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 6.0% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.05. 362,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

