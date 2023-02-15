American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.2% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $214.38. 213,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,851. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

