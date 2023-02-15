Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance
AWLIF stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.20. 147,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.19 and its 200 day moving average is 0.37. Ameriwest Lithium has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 0.96.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
