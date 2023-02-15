Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance

AWLIF stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.20. 147,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.19 and its 200 day moving average is 0.37. Ameriwest Lithium has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 0.96.

Get Ameriwest Lithium alerts:

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.