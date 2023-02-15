Amgen (AMG) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Amgen (AMG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. Amgen has a market cap of $105.18 million and approximately $27,302.54 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004659 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00428786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,469.53 or 0.28403560 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.08033435 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,338.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.