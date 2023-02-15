Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.06-$0.22 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,365,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $374,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,100. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 836,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 348,491 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $3,192,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

