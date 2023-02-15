Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

