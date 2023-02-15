Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.11

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.26) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amplifon from €29.00 ($31.18) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplifon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

