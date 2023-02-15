Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.16)-$(0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $283-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.90 million. Amplitude also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.

Amplitude Trading Up 6.0 %

Amplitude stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 899,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,129 shares of company stock valued at $314,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 498,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.