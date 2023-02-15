AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.90. 690,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,628,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMTD Digital stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

