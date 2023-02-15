Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,581,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,638,488. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.