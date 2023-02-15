Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 512 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 421,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 59,841 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $443,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.96. 170,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

