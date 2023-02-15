Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 90 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.48. 3,701,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,601,283. The firm has a market cap of $475.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

