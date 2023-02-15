Anabranch Capital Management LP Sells 55,934 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Anabranch Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,934 shares during the period. New York Times accounts for about 8.2% of Anabranch Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Anabranch Capital Management LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of New York Times by 34,889.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 4,505,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Times by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,363,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,732,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,495,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,517,000 after buying an additional 370,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

New York Times Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,157. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.