Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $182.54 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $183.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,440,000 after acquiring an additional 703,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,457,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after purchasing an additional 218,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

