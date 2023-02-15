Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $10.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.23. 2,756,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.41.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 82,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

