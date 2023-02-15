Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.85 EPS.

Analog Devices Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $10.25 on Wednesday, reaching $192.79. 2,958,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,171. The stock has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,263.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

