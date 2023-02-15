Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices stock traded up $10.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.41. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $194.98.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,440,000 after purchasing an additional 703,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after purchasing an additional 218,232 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,941,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $21,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

