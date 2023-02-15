Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Airbus (AIR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airbus (EPA: AIR):

2/14/2023 – Airbus was given a new €130.00 ($139.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/10/2023 – Airbus was given a new €105.00 ($112.90) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2023 – Airbus was given a new €160.00 ($172.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2023 – Airbus was given a new €130.00 ($139.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/8/2023 – Airbus was given a new €135.00 ($145.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/7/2023 – Airbus was given a new €100.00 ($107.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/31/2023 – Airbus was given a new €105.00 ($112.90) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2023 – Airbus was given a new €130.00 ($139.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/26/2023 – Airbus was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2023 – Airbus was given a new €160.00 ($172.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/17/2023 – Airbus was given a new €151.00 ($162.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/17/2023 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($152.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/16/2023 – Airbus was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2023 – Airbus was given a new €130.00 ($139.78) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/11/2023 – Airbus was given a new €160.00 ($172.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2023 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($152.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/10/2023 – Airbus was given a new €135.00 ($145.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/3/2023 – Airbus was given a new €135.00 ($145.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/3/2023 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airbus Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPA AIR traded up €0.38 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €115.98 ($124.71). 1,245,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($107.49). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €107.00.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

