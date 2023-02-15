Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Target Price at $28.02

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.02.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 290.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,757,000 after acquiring an additional 375,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

